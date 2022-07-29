Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Schneider National by 99.8% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Schneider National Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

