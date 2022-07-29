Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Scholastic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

