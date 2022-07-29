Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 249.0% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $42.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

