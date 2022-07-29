Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target Cut to €21.50 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Scor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Scor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €35.10 ($35.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Scor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.15.

SCRYY opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.54%. Scor’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

