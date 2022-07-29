Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $101,191.45 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $101,191.45 and approximately $20,442.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,091.81 or 0.99895837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

