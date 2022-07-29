ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NYSE:NOW opened at $436.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 396.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 price objective (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.