ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $436.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 396.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 price objective (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.