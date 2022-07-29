Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Grows By 152.2%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,125. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $99,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

