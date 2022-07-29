Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Grows By 958.9%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 958.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.90. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.53% and a negative net margin of 3,043.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

