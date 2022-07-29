Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 81.0%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of VONOY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 1,392,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

