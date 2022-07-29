Sierra Metals’ (SMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

SMT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

TSE:SMT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.80. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,509. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$3.91.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

