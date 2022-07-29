Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 126 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,604. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

