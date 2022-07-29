Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 2,032 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,512,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $313.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.06.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

