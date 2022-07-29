Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 2,038 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 39,177 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 80,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.70. 3,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,015. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

