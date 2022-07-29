Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

