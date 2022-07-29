Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,594. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

