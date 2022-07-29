Signature Securities Group Corporation Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $33.41. 202,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,733,635. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.