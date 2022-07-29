Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 1,989 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $40.53. 675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

