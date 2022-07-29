Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 190,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,933,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

