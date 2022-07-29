Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 190,656 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,310,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,754,000 after buying an additional 185,524 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. 197,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.93.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

