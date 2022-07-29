Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 63,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.