Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $756,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

MGC stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,513. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38.

