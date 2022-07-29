Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.96. 35,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

