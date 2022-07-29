Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 1,437 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.93. 1,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,877. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average of $202.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

