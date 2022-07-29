Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $138.05. 25,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,911. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

