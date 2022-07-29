Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,488,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,436. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

