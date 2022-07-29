Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 152 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $141.75. 463,462 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.