Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Signify Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 1,231,088 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after buying an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signify Health by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

