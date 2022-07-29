Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.
Signify Health Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,996.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 1,231,088 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after buying an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signify Health by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.