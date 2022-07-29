Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after acquiring an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,880. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.