Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.59. 108,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

