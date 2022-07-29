Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 61,266.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. 13,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,313. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $20,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,281,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,169,255 shares of company stock worth $46,842,249. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

