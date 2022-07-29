Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,646 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1,893.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,251. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

