Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,675 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after buying an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 909,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 677,003 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 66,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,993,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

