Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.54.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

