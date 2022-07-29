Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 51 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.15. 6,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

