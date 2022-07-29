Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.3 %

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,969,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 1,073,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

