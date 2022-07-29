SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.24 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $45.24 million and $5.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,091.81 or 0.99895837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

