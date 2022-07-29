Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 6,375 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. MP Materials accounts for approximately 2.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 196.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 122,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 81.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 19,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

