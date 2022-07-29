Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,725 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.8 %

BBY traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 59,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.