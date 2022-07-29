Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,114 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $163.87. The company had a trading volume of 136,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,087. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

