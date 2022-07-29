Skylands Capital LLC Buys 31,125 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,125 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.1% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Summit X LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. 25,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,278. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.92. The company has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

