Skylands Capital LLC Buys 80,150 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 603,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of comScore by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at comScore

comScore Price Performance

In other comScore news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other comScore news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,497.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.21. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Stories

