Skylands Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 4.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

