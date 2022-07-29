Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 854.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,334,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,622. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4,436.00 and a beta of 1.12. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.