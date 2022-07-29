Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 207,711 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,389,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,746,000 after buying an additional 78,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 790,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.