Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,992,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,809 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. 58,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

