SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.50.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 174,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

