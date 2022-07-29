Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,455.67.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,355. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.