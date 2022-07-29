Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.46) to GBX 1,295 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,630 ($19.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,455.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,355. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

