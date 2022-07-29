Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Huber Research cut shares of Snap from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.69.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,277,886 shares of company stock worth $16,497,106 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Snap by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 300,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Snap by 121.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Snap by 97.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $271,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

