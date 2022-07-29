Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1,510.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

