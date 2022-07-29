Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $435.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.47 and its 200-day moving average is $435.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

